Ingia
Ingia
Chagua Lugha
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran

Kuwa Mfadhili wa Kila Mwezi

Michango ya kila mwezi hutusaidia kuboresha Quran.com na kuendeleza shughuli zetu, ili tuweke mkazo mdogo kwenye ukusanyaji wa fedha na zaidi kwenye kuleta athari chanya Jifunze zaidi

Notes placeholders