Unasoma tafsir kwa kundi la aya 26:105 hadi 26:114
كذبت قوم نوح المرسلين ١٠٥ اذ قال لهم اخوهم نوح الا تتقون ١٠٦ اني لكم رسول امين ١٠٧ فاتقوا الله واطيعون ١٠٨ وما اسالكم عليه من اجر ان اجري الا على رب العالمين ١٠٩ فاتقوا الله واطيعون ١١٠ ۞ قالوا انومن لك واتبعك الارذلون ١١١ قال وما علمي بما كانوا يعملون ١١٢ ان حسابهم الا على ربي لو تشعرون ١١٣ وما انا بطارد المومنين ١١٤
كَذَّبَتْ قَوْمُ نُوحٍ ٱلْمُرْسَلِينَ ١٠٥ إِذْ قَالَ لَهُمْ أَخُوهُمْ نُوحٌ أَلَا تَتَّقُونَ ١٠٦ إِنِّى لَكُمْ رَسُولٌ أَمِينٌۭ ١٠٧ فَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ وَأَطِيعُونِ ١٠٨ وَمَآ أَسْـَٔلُكُمْ عَلَيْهِ مِنْ أَجْرٍ ۖ إِنْ أَجْرِىَ إِلَّا عَلَىٰ رَبِّ ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ١٠٩ فَٱتَّقُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ وَأَطِيعُونِ ١١٠ ۞ قَالُوٓا۟ أَنُؤْمِنُ لَكَ وَٱتَّبَعَكَ ٱلْأَرْذَلُونَ ١١١ قَالَ وَمَا عِلْمِى بِمَا كَانُوا۟ يَعْمَلُونَ ١١٢ إِنْ حِسَابُهُمْ إِلَّا عَلَىٰ رَبِّى ۖ لَوْ تَشْعُرُونَ ١١٣ وَمَآ أَنَا۠ بِطَارِدِ ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ١١٤
Noah’s community rejected him, though his call was fully borne out by the strength of arguments. Besides, his character bore testimony to his truthfulness. The people of his community knew that Noah was a righteous and honest man. They knew that there was no vested self-interest attached to his call for the Truth. Indeed, his personal qualities were enough to prove his seriousness. And a person who is serious about God’s creatures cannot be other than serious about their Creator. Noah’s community rejected his call for the Truth, though they could offer nothing but irrelevant matters to justify this rejection. To say that the companions of a preacher are ordinary people in order to justify rejection of his call, is not a contradiction of the call but amounts rather to self-contradiction. It means that nothing can be found by way of arguments to warrant saying anything against the call of Truth. Such a stance did no credit to Noah’s community.