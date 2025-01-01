Commentary

وَلَقَدْ مَنَنَّا عَلَيْكَ مَرَّ‌ةً أُخْرَ‌ىٰ (And We have bestowed Our favour on you once more - 20:37). Having bestowed His gifts and special favours on Sayyidna Musa (علیہ السلام) such as the honour of conversation with Allah, the grant of prophethood and miracles etc. Allah Ta'ala reminds him of the benefits and favours which He had showered on him throughout his life - from his birth uptill that time and how He had saved his life from numerous risks and hazards. In relation to time, these benefits (which will be discussed in the following pages) pertain to an earlier period.