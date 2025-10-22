To console the Holy Prophet ﷺ ، it was said at the end of the verse that there were so many open proofs to the fact that he was a prophet and messenger of Allah. If there were some unfortunate human beings that see the sun yet insist that they do not, even challenge him and confront him, then, he should look at the role model of his predecessor, Sayyidna Nuh (علیہ السلام) ، peace on him. He spent one thousand years of his long life suffering from pain inflicted by his people. He remained patient. Let him stay as patient as he was - because, it stands determined that success will ultimately kiss the hands of those patient and God-fearing.