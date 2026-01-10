Unasoma tafsir kwa kundi la aya 11:29 hadi 11:30
ويا قوم لا اسالكم عليه مالا ان اجري الا على الله وما انا بطارد الذين امنوا انهم ملاقو ربهم ولاكني اراكم قوما تجهلون ٢٩ ويا قوم من ينصرني من الله ان طردتهم افلا تذكرون ٣٠
وَيَـٰقَوْمِ لَآ أَسْـَٔلُكُمْ عَلَيْهِ مَالًا ۖ إِنْ أَجْرِىَ إِلَّا عَلَى ٱللَّهِ ۚ وَمَآ أَنَا۠ بِطَارِدِ ٱلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوٓا۟ ۚ إِنَّهُم مُّلَـٰقُوا۟ رَبِّهِمْ وَلَـٰكِنِّىٓ أَرَىٰكُمْ قَوْمًۭا تَجْهَلُونَ ٢٩ وَيَـٰقَوْمِ مَن يَنصُرُنِى مِنَ ٱللَّهِ إِن طَرَدتُّهُمْ ۚ أَفَلَا تَذَكَّرُونَ ٣٠
Then, they were told: ` As for the condition you impose that I should remove the poor from my company in order that you could believe, then let it be very clear that I cannot do that. They may be poor but they are close to the Highest of the high, the greatest honor one can have. Turning such people out is not a right thing to do.'

And: مُّلَاقُو رَ‌بِّهِمْ (They are surely to meet their Lord) could also mean: If, supposedly, I were to turn them out, when they go to their Lord on the day of Qiyamah and complain, what would I have to say? The subject continues in the fourth verse (30): If I were to turn them out, who would save me from Divine punishment? At the end, it was said: All this is nothing but your ignorance and heedlessness. To you being a man is counter to being a prophet, or you go to the other extreme and demand that poor people should be driven away from his company.