Taha 20:71 قال امنتم له قبل ان اذن لكم انه لكبيركم الذي علمكم السحر فلاقطعن ايديكم وارجلكم من خلاف ولاصلبنكم في جذوع النخل ولتعلمن اينا اشد عذابا وابقى ٧١
Faqe 316 · Xhuz 16
قَالَ
ءَامَنتُمۡ
لَهُۥ
قَبۡلَ
أَنۡ
ءَاذَنَ
لَكُمۡۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَكَبِيرُكُمُ
ٱلَّذِي
عَلَّمَكُمُ
ٱلسِّحۡرَۖ
فَلَأُقَطِّعَنَّ
أَيۡدِيَكُمۡ
وَأَرۡجُلَكُم
مِّنۡ
خِلَٰفٖ
وَلَأُصَلِّبَنَّكُمۡ
فِي
جُذُوعِ
ٱلنَّخۡلِ
وَلَتَعۡلَمُنَّ
أَيُّنَآ
أَشَدُّ
عَذَابٗا
وَأَبۡقَىٰ
٧١
Lexo Tefsirin
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Më shumë Tefsirë
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