Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Taha 20:121 فاكلا منها فبدت لهما سواتهما وطفقا يخصفان عليهما من ورق الجنة وعصى ادم ربه فغوى ١٢١

Faqe 320 · Xhuz 16

فَأَكَلَا
مِنۡهَا
فَبَدَتۡ
لَهُمَا
سَوۡءَٰتُهُمَا
وَطَفِقَا
يَخۡصِفَانِ
عَلَيۡهِمَا
مِن
وَرَقِ
ٱلۡجَنَّةِۚ
وَعَصَىٰٓ
ءَادَمُ
رَبَّهُۥ
فَغَوَىٰ
١٢١
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forgot it (Nasiya)." `Ali bin Abi Talhah reported the same from Ibn `Abbas. Mujahid and Al-Hasan said that he forgot means, "He abandoned it." Concerning

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forg

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders