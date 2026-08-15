Taha 20:105 ويسالونك عن الجبال فقل ينسفها ربي نسفا ١٠٥
Faqe 319 · Xhuz 16
وَيَسۡـَٔلُونَكَ
عَنِ
ٱلۡجِبَالِ
فَقُلۡ
يَنسِفُهَا
رَبِّي
نَسۡفٗا
١٠٥
Lexo Tefsirin
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Më shumë Tefsirë
The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain
Allah says,
وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ
(And they ask you concerning the mountains.) This is a question, will they remain on the Day of Resurrection or will they cease to exist
فَقُلْ يَنسِفُهَا رَبِّى نَسْفاً
(Say: "My Lord wil…
The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain
Allah says,
وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ
(And they ask you concerning the moun…