Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Taha 20:103 يتخافتون بينهم ان لبثتم الا عشرا ١٠٣

Faqe 319 · Xhuz 16

يَتَخَٰفَتُونَ
بَيۡنَهُمۡ
إِن
لَّبِثۡتُمۡ
إِلَّا
عَشۡرٗا
١٠٣
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection

It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he replied,

«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»

(It is a horn that will be blown into.) It has been related in a Hadith about the Sur, on the authority of Abu Hurayrah that

The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection

It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he repli

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders