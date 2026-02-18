Identifikohu
Muhammad

.47

Muhammad

047

Në emër të Allahut - Mëshirëplotit, Mëshirëplotit
47:1
الذين كفروا وصدوا عن سبيل الله اضل اعمالهم ١
ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ وَصَدُّوا۟ عَن سَبِيلِ ٱللَّهِ أَضَلَّ أَعْمَـٰلَهُمْ ١

١

