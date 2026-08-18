Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

An-Naml 27:85 ووقع القول عليهم بما ظلموا فهم لا ينطقون ٨٥

Faqe 384 · Xhuz 20

وَوَقَعَ
ٱلۡقَوۡلُ
عَلَيۡهِم
بِمَا
ظَلَمُواْ
فَهُمۡ
لَا
يَنطِقُونَ
٨٥
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Gathering the Wrongdoers on the Day of Resurrection

Allah tells us about the Day of Resurrection when the wrongdoers who disbelieved in the signs and Messengers of Allah will be gathered before Allah, so that He will ask them about what they did in this world, rebuking, scolding and belittling them.

و

Gathering the Wrongdoers on the Day of Resurrection

Allah tells us about the Day of Resurrection when the wrongdoers who disbelieved in the signs and M

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders