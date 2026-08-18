حَتَّىٰٓ
إِذَا
جَآءُو
قَالَ
أَكَذَّبۡتُم
بِـَٔايَٰتِي
وَلَمۡ
تُحِيطُواْ
بِهَا
عِلۡمًا
أَمَّاذَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٨٤
Lexo Tefsirin
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Më shumë Tefsirë
Gathering the Wrongdoers on the Day of Resurrection
Allah tells us about the Day of Resurrection when the wrongdoers who disbelieved in the signs and Messengers of Allah will be gathered before Allah, so that He will ask them about what they did in this world, rebuking, scolding and belittling them.
و…
Gathering the Wrongdoers on the Day of Resurrection
Allah tells us about the Day of Resurrection when the wrongdoers who disbelieved in the signs and M…