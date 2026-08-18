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Al-Qasas 28:33 قال رب اني قتلت منهم نفسا فاخاف ان يقتلون ٣٣

Faqe 389 · Xhuz 20

قَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنِّي
قَتَلۡتُ
مِنۡهُمۡ
نَفۡسٗا
فَأَخَافُ
أَن
يَقۡتُلُونِ
٣٣
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How Musa asked for the Support of His Brother and was granted that by Allah

When Allah commanded him to go to Fir`awn, the one who he had run away from and whose vengeance he feared,

قَالَ رَبِّ إِنِّى قَتَلْتُ مِنْهُمْ نَفْساً

( Musa said: My Lord! I have killed a man among them,) meaning, that Coptic

How Musa asked for the Support of His Brother and was granted that by Allah

When Allah commanded him to go to Fir`awn, the one who he had run away from

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders