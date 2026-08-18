قَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنِّي
قَتَلۡتُ
مِنۡهُمۡ
نَفۡسٗا
فَأَخَافُ
أَن
يَقۡتُلُونِ
٣٣
Lexo Tefsirin
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Më shumë Tefsirë
How Musa asked for the Support of His Brother and was granted that by Allah
When Allah commanded him to go to Fir`awn, the one who he had run away from and whose vengeance he feared,
قَالَ رَبِّ إِنِّى قَتَلْتُ مِنْهُمْ نَفْساً
( Musa said: My Lord! I have killed a man among them,) meaning, that Coptic…
How Musa asked for the Support of His Brother and was granted that by Allah
When Allah commanded him to go to Fir`awn, the one who he had run away from…