Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Qasas 28:32 اسلك يدك في جيبك تخرج بيضاء من غير سوء واضمم اليك جناحك من الرهب فذانك برهانان من ربك الى فرعون ومليه انهم كانوا قوما فاسقين ٣٢

Faqe 389 · Xhuz 20

ٱسۡلُكۡ
يَدَكَ
فِي
جَيۡبِكَ
تَخۡرُجۡ
بَيۡضَآءَ
مِنۡ
غَيۡرِ
سُوٓءٖ
وَٱضۡمُمۡ
إِلَيۡكَ
جَنَاحَكَ
مِنَ
ٱلرَّهۡبِۖ
فَذَٰنِكَ
بُرۡهَٰنَانِ
مِن
رَّبِّكَ
إِلَىٰ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَمَلَإِيْهِۦٓۚ
إِنَّهُمۡ
كَانُواْ
قَوۡمٗا
فَٰسِقِينَ
٣٢
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way

In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen that Musa completed the longer and better of the two terms, which may also be understood from the Ayah where Allah says:

فَلَمَّا قَضَى مُوسَى الاٌّجَلَ

(

Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way

In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen th

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders