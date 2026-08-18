Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Qasas 28:15 ودخل المدينة على حين غفلة من اهلها فوجد فيها رجلين يقتتلان هاذا من شيعته وهاذا من عدوه فاستغاثه الذي من شيعته على الذي من عدوه فوكزه موسى فقضى عليه قال هاذا من عمل الشيطان انه عدو مضل مبين ١٥

Faqe 387 · Xhuz 20

وَدَخَلَ
ٱلۡمَدِينَةَ
عَلَىٰ
حِينِ
غَفۡلَةٖ
مِّنۡ
أَهۡلِهَا
فَوَجَدَ
فِيهَا
رَجُلَيۡنِ
يَقۡتَتِلَانِ
هَٰذَا
مِن
شِيعَتِهِۦ
وَهَٰذَا
مِنۡ
عَدُوِّهِۦۖ
فَٱسۡتَغَٰثَهُ
ٱلَّذِي
مِن
شِيعَتِهِۦ
عَلَى
ٱلَّذِي
مِنۡ
عَدُوِّهِۦ
فَوَكَزَهُۥ
مُوسَىٰ
فَقَضَىٰ
عَلَيۡهِۖ
قَالَ
هَٰذَا
مِنۡ
عَمَلِ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنِۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
عَدُوّٞ
مُّضِلّٞ
مُّبِينٞ
١٥
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How Musa killed a Coptic Man

Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah gave him Hukm and religious knowledge. Mujahid said that this means prophethood.

وَكَذَلِكَ نَجْزِى الْمُحْسِنِينَ

(And thus do We reward the doers of g

How Musa killed a Coptic Man

Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders