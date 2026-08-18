Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Qasas 28:14 ولما بلغ اشده واستوى اتيناه حكما وعلما وكذالك نجزي المحسنين ١٤

Faqe 387 · Xhuz 20

وَلَمَّا
بَلَغَ
أَشُدَّهُۥ
وَٱسۡتَوَىٰٓ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهُ
حُكۡمٗا
وَعِلۡمٗاۚ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
١٤
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How Musa killed a Coptic Man

Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah gave him Hukm and religious knowledge. Mujahid said that this means prophethood.

وَكَذَلِكَ نَجْزِى الْمُحْسِنِينَ

(And thus do We reward the doers of g

How Musa killed a Coptic Man

Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders