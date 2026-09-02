Al-Baqarah 2:41 وامنوا بما انزلت مصدقا لما معكم ولا تكونوا اول كافر به ولا تشتروا باياتي ثمنا قليلا واياي فاتقون ٤١
Faqe 7 · Xhuz 1
وَءَامِنُواْ
بِمَآ
أَنزَلۡتُ
مُصَدِّقٗا
لِّمَا
مَعَكُمۡ
وَلَا
تَكُونُوٓاْ
أَوَّلَ
كَافِرِۭ
بِهِۦۖ
وَلَا
تَشۡتَرُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِي
ثَمَنٗا
قَلِيلٗا
وَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱتَّقُونِ
٤١
Lexo Tefsirin
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Më shumë Tefsirë
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