Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Al-Baqarah 2:40 يا بني اسراييل اذكروا نعمتي التي انعمت عليكم واوفوا بعهدي اوف بعهدكم واياي فارهبون ٤٠

Faqe 7 · Xhuz 1

يَٰبَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَتِيَ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَنۡعَمۡتُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَأَوۡفُواْ
بِعَهۡدِيٓ
أُوفِ
بِعَهۡدِكُمۡ
وَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱرۡهَبُونِ
٤٠
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Encouraging the Children of Israel to embrace Islam

Allah commanded the Children of Israel to embrace Islam and to follow Muhammad ﷺ. He also reminded them with the example of their father Israel, Allah's Prophet Ya`qub, as if saying, "O children of the pious, righteous servant of Allah who obeyed Al

Encouraging the Children of Israel to embrace Islam

Allah commanded the Children of Israel to embrace Islam and to follow Muhammad ﷺ. He also reminded

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders