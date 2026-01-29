Identifikohu
Ash-Shams
5
91:5
والسماء وما بناها ٥
وَٱلسَّمَآءِ وَمَا بَنَىٰهَا ٥
وَٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَمَا
بَنَىٰهَا
٥
Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Abu Bakr and Sheikh Nasir Khamis
Na kwa mbingu na kujengeka kwake kiimara.
