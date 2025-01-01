Po lexoni një tefsir për grupin e vargjeve 6:13 deri në 6:14

The word, ` sukun' appearing in verse 13: وَلَهُ مَا سَكَنَ فِي اللَّيْلِ وَالنَّهَارِ‌ (And to Him belongs what finds rest in the night and the day) could either mean the state of being still or at rest, in which case, the verse would mean that Allah is the Master of everything present in the night and the day. Or, it is also possible that the sense could be that of a combined state of stillness and movement (which would amount to saying - what tarries and what moves), but what was mentioned here is the state of sukun or rest only - because, movement which stands in contrast to it can be understood as being obvious enough.