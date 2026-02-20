Identifikohu
Al-Qalam
25
68:25
وغدوا على حرد قادرين ٢٥
وَغَدَوْا۟ عَلَىٰ حَرْدٍۢ قَـٰدِرِينَ ٢٥
وَغَدَوۡاْ
عَلَىٰ
حَرۡدٖ
قَٰدِرِينَ
٢٥
السعدي Al-Sa'di
{ وَغَدَوْا }
في هذه الحالة الشنيعة، والقسوة، وعدم الرحمة
{ عَلَى حَرْدٍ قَادِرِينَ }
أي: على إمساك ومنع لحق الله، جازمين بقدرتهم عليها.
