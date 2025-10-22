Po lexoni një tefsir për grupin e vargjeve 47:20 deri në 47:23

It is characteristic of a hypocrite to talk big. But his words do not follow his actions; he talks of jihad but in times of defensive battle runs away from it. It is the way of true people of faith that they are always ready to hear and obey and, when stringent measures are decided upon, they prove by their actions that they have fulfilled the pledge that they had taken before God as their witness. In order to avoid participation in defensive battle, hypocrites make a pretence of being lovers of peace. But, in reality, whenever they have the opportunity, they start spreading bad blood, so much so that, completely careless of Muslims who are their relatives, they become the supporters of their enemies. In the eyes of God, such people are accursed. Being such means their thinking power is taken away from them. In spite of having eyes, they will not see, and in spite of having ears, they will hear nothing.