Po lexoni një tefsir për grupin e vargjeve 37:158 deri në 37:166

A belief has it, that the ‘jinn’ are both the opponents and equals of God. But those who hold this belief are greatly misguided. They also think that the forces of evil are in the hands of the jinn and forces of righteousness are in the hands of the angels; both having the power to create trouble or bring success to anybody they like. Similarly, the Zoroastrians believe in the duality of the godhead. According to them, Yazdan is the god of righteousness and Aherman is the god of evil. Man, on the basis of his false assumptions, worships angels when angels themselves proclaim the greatness of the one and only God, at all times.