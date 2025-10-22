Po lexoni një tefsir për grupin e vargjeve 11:48 deri në 11:49

When all the evil people were drowned, the flood abated. The water was gradually absorbed in the ground or drained away into the seas. Noah’s Ark ran aground on Mount Judi. Noah and his companions then disembarked. At God’s command the earth again became lush green and well-populated. The people among whom Noah appeared were those who believed in Adam’s prophethood. After Noah his people stayed on the right path, but only in the beginning. When later generations began to stray, prophets were again sent to them. These later prophets appeared in the communities who had accepted the prophethood of Noah. In spite of this, since they did not accept any prophet of their own times, and did not reform themselves, they were destroyed. This means that for the purpose of salvation, it is not enough to accept a prophet or to associate oneself with a prophet. Rather such Faith is required as is an active and live Faith, and has the power to turn a man’s life into one of righteous action. The history of Noah teaches the lesson that lovers of falsehood may appear to be all-powerful and they may be very long-lived, but they are nevertheless destined to face destruction. On the contrary, men of Faith may be very few in number and may appear to be quite powerless, but by God’s will, these are the very people who will ultimately share His graces in the present world, in the beginning and, finally, in the Hereafter.