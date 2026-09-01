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38:52
۞ وعندهم قاصرات الطرف اتراب ٥٢
۞ وَعِندَهُمْ قَـٰصِرَٰتُ ٱلطَّرْفِ أَتْرَابٌ ٥٢

٥٢

And with them will be maidens of modest gaze and equal age.
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