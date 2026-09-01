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Translation
38:52
۞ وعندهم قاصرات الطرف اتراب ٥٢
۞ وَعِندَهُمْ قَـٰصِرَٰتُ ٱلطَّرْفِ أَتْرَابٌ ٥٢
۞ وَعِندَهُمۡ
قَٰصِرَٰتُ
ٱلطَّرۡفِ
أَتۡرَابٌ
٥٢
And with them will be maidens of modest gaze and equal age.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
38:53
هاذا ما توعدون ليوم الحساب ٥٣
هَـٰذَا مَا تُوعَدُونَ لِيَوْمِ ٱلْحِسَابِ ٥٣
هَٰذَا
مَا
تُوعَدُونَ
لِيَوۡمِ
ٱلۡحِسَابِ
٥٣
This is what you are promised for the Day of Reckoning.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
38:54
ان هاذا لرزقنا ما له من نفاد ٥٤
إِنَّ هَـٰذَا لَرِزْقُنَا مَا لَهُۥ مِن نَّفَادٍ ٥٤
إِنَّ
هَٰذَا
لَرِزۡقُنَا
مَا
لَهُۥ
مِن
نَّفَادٍ
٥٤
This is indeed Our provision that will never end.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
38:55
هاذا وان للطاغين لشر ماب ٥٥
هَـٰذَا ۚ وَإِنَّ لِلطَّـٰغِينَ لَشَرَّ مَـَٔابٍۢ ٥٥
هَٰذَاۚ
وَإِنَّ
لِلطَّٰغِينَ
لَشَرَّ
مَـَٔابٖ
٥٥
That is that. And the transgressors will certainly have the worst destination:
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
38:56
جهنم يصلونها فبيس المهاد ٥٦
جَهَنَّمَ يَصْلَوْنَهَا فَبِئْسَ ٱلْمِهَادُ ٥٦
جَهَنَّمَ
يَصۡلَوۡنَهَا
فَبِئۡسَ
ٱلۡمِهَادُ
٥٦
Hell, where they will burn. What an evil place to rest!
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
38:57
هاذا فليذوقوه حميم وغساق ٥٧
هَـٰذَا فَلْيَذُوقُوهُ حَمِيمٌۭ وَغَسَّاقٌۭ ٥٧
هَٰذَا
فَلۡيَذُوقُوهُ
حَمِيمٞ
وَغَسَّاقٞ
٥٧
Let them then taste this: boiling water and ˹oozing˺ pus,
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
38:58
واخر من شكله ازواج ٥٨
وَءَاخَرُ مِن شَكْلِهِۦٓ أَزْوَٰجٌ ٥٨
وَءَاخَرُ
مِن
شَكۡلِهِۦٓ
أَزۡوَٰجٌ
٥٨
and other torments of the same sort!
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
38:59
هاذا فوج مقتحم معكم لا مرحبا بهم انهم صالو النار ٥٩
هَـٰذَا فَوْجٌۭ مُّقْتَحِمٌۭ مَّعَكُمْ ۖ لَا مَرْحَبًۢا بِهِمْ ۚ إِنَّهُمْ صَالُوا۟ ٱلنَّارِ ٥٩
هَٰذَا
فَوۡجٞ
مُّقۡتَحِمٞ
مَّعَكُمۡ
لَا
مَرۡحَبَۢا
بِهِمۡۚ
إِنَّهُمۡ
صَالُواْ
ٱلنَّارِ
٥٩
˹The misleaders will say to one another,˺ “Here is a crowd ˹of followers˺ being thrown in with us. They are not welcome, ˹for˺ they ˹too˺ will burn in the Fire.”
1
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
38:60
قالوا بل انتم لا مرحبا بكم انتم قدمتموه لنا فبيس القرار ٦٠
قَالُوا۟ بَلْ أَنتُمْ لَا مَرْحَبًۢا بِكُمْ ۖ أَنتُمْ قَدَّمْتُمُوهُ لَنَا ۖ فَبِئْسَ ٱلْقَرَارُ ٦٠
قَالُواْ
بَلۡ
أَنتُمۡ
لَا
مَرۡحَبَۢا
بِكُمۡۖ
أَنتُمۡ
قَدَّمۡتُمُوهُ
لَنَاۖ
فَبِئۡسَ
ٱلۡقَرَارُ
٦٠
The followers will respond, “No! You are not welcome! You brought this upon us. What an evil place for settlement!”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
38:61
قالوا ربنا من قدم لنا هاذا فزده عذابا ضعفا في النار ٦١
قَالُوا۟ رَبَّنَا مَن قَدَّمَ لَنَا هَـٰذَا فَزِدْهُ عَذَابًۭا ضِعْفًۭا فِى ٱلنَّارِ ٦١
قَالُواْ
رَبَّنَا
مَن
قَدَّمَ
لَنَا
هَٰذَا
فَزِدۡهُ
عَذَابٗا
ضِعۡفٗا
فِي
ٱلنَّارِ
٦١
Adding, “Our Lord! Whoever brought this upon us, double their punishment in the Fire.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
38:52
۞ وعندهم قاصرات الطرف اتراب ٥٢
۞ وَعِندَهُمْ قَـٰصِرَٰتُ ٱلطَّرْفِ أَتْرَابٌ ٥٢
۞ وَعِندَهُمۡ
قَٰصِرَٰتُ
ٱلطَّرۡفِ
أَتۡرَابٌ
٥٢
And with them will be maidens of modest gaze and equal age.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections