فَادْخُلِي فِي عِبَادِي (So, enter among My [ special ] servants...89:29). In other words, the contented soul will be addressed [ compassionately ], and first asked to enter the fold of righteous and sincere slaves, and then to enter Paradise. This indicates that entry into Paradise depends on their being, first and foremost, in the fold of the righteous believers. Then they will enter Paradise all together. This shows that joining the company of the righteous in this world is a sign that he will enter Paradise with them. Thus Prophet Sulaiman (علیہ السلام) prayed:

وَأَدْخِلْنِي بِرَ‌حْمَتِكَ فِي عِبَادِكَ الصَّالِحِينَ

'...and admit me, by Your mercy, among Your righteous slaves...[ 27:19] '

Prophet Yusuf (علیہ السلام) prayed:

وَأَلْحِقْنِي بِالصَّالِحِينَ

'...and make me join the righteous. [ 12:101] '

The above supplications indicate that the company of the righteous is such a great blessing that even the Holy Prophets cannot do without, as a result they pray for it.