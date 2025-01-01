Вы читаете тафсир для группы стихов 6:4 до 6:6

Threatening the Idolators for their Stubbornness

Allah states that the rebellious, stubborn polytheists will turn away from every Ayah, meaning, sign, miracle and proof that is evidence of Allah's Uniqueness and the truth of His honorable Messengers. They will not contemplate about these Ayat or care about them. Allah said,

فَقَدْ كَذَّبُواْ بِالْحَقِّ لَمَّا جَآءَهُمْ فَسَوْفَ يَأْتِيهِمْ أَنْبَاءُ مَا كَانُواْ بِهِ يَسْتَهْزِءُونَ

(Indeed, they rejected the truth when it came to them, but there will come to them the news of that which they used to mock at.) This Ayah contains a warning and a stern threat for the disbelievers' rejection of the truth, stating that the disbelievers will surely know the truth of what they used to deny and taste the evil end of their behavior. Allah advises and warns the disbelievers, that they should avoid the torments and afflictions of this life, similar to what befell their likes from previous nations, who were stronger, wealthier, had more offspring, and were more exploitive on the earth. Allah said,

أَلَمْ يَرَوْاْ كَمْ أَهْلَكْنَا مِن قَبْلِهِم مِّن قَرْنٍ مَّكَّنَّـهُمْ فِى الاٌّرْضِ مَا لَمْ نُمَكِّن لَّكُمْ

(Have they not seen how many a generation before them We have destroyed whom We had established on the earth such as We have not established you) meaning, they had more wealth, children, buildings, abundant provision, riches and soldiers. Allah said next,

وَأَرْسَلْنَا السَّمَآءَ عَلَيْهِم مَّدْرَاراً

(and We poured out on them rain from the sky in abundance, ) in reference to rain that comes often,

وَجَعَلْنَا الاٌّنْهَـرَ تَجْرِى مِن تَحْتِهِمْ

(And made the rivers flow under them.) as rain was abundant and the springs were plentiful, so that We deceived them.

فَأَهْلَكْنَـهُمْ بِذُنُوبِهِمْ

(Yet We destroyed them for their sins) meaning the mistakes and errors that they committed,

وَأَنْشَأْنَا مِن بَعْدِهِمْ قَرْناً ءَاخَرِينَ

(and created after them other generations,) for, these generations of old perished and became as legends and stories,

وَأَنْشَأْنَا مِن بَعْدِهِمْ قَرْناً ءَاخَرِينَ

(And created after them other generations.) so that We test the new generations, as well. Yet, they committed similar errors and were destroyed, as their ancestors were destroyed. Therefore, beware of the same end that might befall you, for you are not dearer to Allah than these previous nations, but the Messenger whom you defied is dearer to Allah than the Messengers they defied. Thus, you are more liable than them to receive torment, if it was not for Allah's mercy and kindness.