Войти
Внесите свой вклад в нашу миссию
Пожертвовать
Внесите свой вклад в нашу миссию
Пожертвовать
Войти
Войти
Выберите язык
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Al-Qalam
27
68:27
بل نحن محرومون ٢٧
بَلْ نَحْنُ مَحْرُومُونَ ٢٧
بَلۡ
نَحۡنُ
مَحۡرُومُونَ
٢٧
О нет! Мы лишились этого».
Тафсиры
Слои
Уроки
Размышления
Ответы
Кираат
Хадис
Aa
English
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
Notes placeholders
close