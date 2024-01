Вы читаете тафсир для группы стихов 28:83 до 28:84

Those whose hearts are free of false pride are the ones eligible to be settled in paradise. They are so imbued with a sense of God’s greatness that everything else seems insignificant. If a man does not act in consonance with God’s scheme, i.e. he acts against God’s will in God’s world, it creates discord (fasad). Those who are free of false pride are the truly virtuous. They will be settled in the eternal gardens of God.