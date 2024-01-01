When a man’s interests are linked with a system, he starts thinking that whatever benefits he receives are derived solely from that system. Man generally looks to his immediate gains of the present and is unmindful of potential gains in the future. This was the time of the ancient polytheists of Makkah. They had installed in the Ka‘bah deities worshipped by all the tribes of Arabia. In this way, they had captured the religious leadership of the whole country. Moreover, the offerings to these deities constituted their main source of income. But it was a system marked by narrow-mindedness. Now the Prophet Muhammad was inviting them to accept a religion which was to bestow upon them the leadership of the whole world, yet these polytheists ignored it in favour of a religion which had nothing to offer except mere tribal leadership of the country.