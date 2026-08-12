Yusuf 12:42 وقال للذي ظن انه ناج منهما اذكرني عند ربك فانساه الشيطان ذكر ربه فلبث في السجن بضع سنين ٤٢
وَقَالَ
لِلَّذِي
ظَنَّ
أَنَّهُۥ
نَاجٖ
مِّنۡهُمَا
ٱذۡكُرۡنِي
عِندَ
رَبِّكَ
فَأَنسَىٰهُ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
ذِكۡرَ
رَبِّهِۦ
فَلَبِثَ
فِي
ٱلسِّجۡنِ
بِضۡعَ
سِنِينَ
٤٢
E disse àquele que ele (José) sabia estar a salvo daquilo: Recorda-te de mim ante teu rei! Mas Satanás o fez esquecer-sede mencioná-lo a seu rei permanecendo (José), então, por vários anos no cárcere.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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