Entrar
Entrar
Entrar
Selecione o idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ya-Sin
65
36:65
اليوم نختم على افواههم وتكلمنا ايديهم وتشهد ارجلهم بما كانوا يكسبون ٦٥
ٱلْيَوْمَ نَخْتِمُ عَلَىٰٓ أَفْوَٰهِهِمْ وَتُكَلِّمُنَآ أَيْدِيهِمْ وَتَشْهَدُ أَرْجُلُهُم بِمَا كَانُوا۟ يَكْسِبُونَ ٦٥
ٱلۡيَوۡمَ
نَخۡتِمُ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَفۡوَٰهِهِمۡ
وَتُكَلِّمُنَآ
أَيۡدِيهِمۡ
وَتَشۡهَدُ
أَرۡجُلُهُم
بِمَا
كَانُواْ
يَكۡسِبُونَ
٦٥
Neste dia, selaremos as suas bocas; porém, as suas mãos Nos falarão, e os seu pés confessarão tudo quanto tiveremcometido.
Tafsirs
Camadas
Lições
Reflexões
Respostas
Qiraat
Hadith
Aa
Refletir
As reflexões não representam a opinião do Quran.com e não devem ser tiradas do contexto
Abdul Azim
Seguir
há 2 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 58:11, 36:65
Often, our friends come into our lives seeking help. Sometimes, we feel reluctant or lazy to assist because we may think the matter is trivial. But in this verse, Allah tells us that simply by making things easier for others, even something as small as giving someone space in a gathering, we will receive many blessings. By easing our friends' burdens in this world, MashaAllah, Allah will ease our affairs in both this world and the hereafter, and ...
Ver mais
7
3
Hafsah Malik
Seguir
há 6 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 36:65
Surah Yasin
I am always reminded by one Verse in Surah Yasin that forces me to take responsibility for my actions.
When Allah says We will seal their tongues and their hands and feet will testify to what they have been doing on earth.
It makes me tremble some times when I think of all the Sins I have committed and forget that I will be accountable for every single thing I did.
It also puts the fear of God in Me as I realize on the Day of Judgment...
Ver mais
7
1
A Siddiqui
Seguir
há 6 anos
·
Referência
Ayah 36:65, 75:4, 24:24
When was the last time you sat down and carefully looked at your fingertips? Take a minute to look at the unique fingerprint patterns that no one else in this world possesses except for you. Scientists say that even identical twins do not have the exact same fingerprints. Did you know that you were given these fingerprints when you were still in your mothers womb? They have been a part of you since the day you were born.
Some people use fingerp...
Ver mais
20
12
Hammad Fahim
Seguir
há 30 semanas
·
Referência
Ayah 36:50-83
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
Ver mais
12
3
Explore a Comunidade de Reflexão
Anterior Ayah
Próxima Aia