Al-Qamar 54:15 ولقد تركناها اية فهل من مدكر ١٥
Página 529 · Juz 27
وَلَقَد
تَّرَكۡنَٰهَآ
ءَايَةٗ
فَهَلۡ
مِن
مُّدَّكِرٖ
١٥
E a expusemos, como sinal. Haverá, porventura, alguém que receberá a admoestação?
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا
(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,
وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد…
The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it
Allah the Exalted said,
كَذَّبَتْ
(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'
قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو…