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Al-Qamar 54:12 وفجرنا الارض عيونا فالتقى الماء على امر قد قدر ١٢

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وَفَجَّرۡنَا
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
عُيُونٗا
فَٱلۡتَقَى
ٱلۡمَآءُ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَمۡرٖ
قَدۡ
قُدِرَ
١٢
E fizemos brotar fontes da terra, e ambas as águas se encontraram na medida predestinada.
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Leia Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُواْ عَبْدَنَا

(the people of Nuh. They rejected Our servant) means, they denied him categorically and accused him of madness,

وَقَالُواْ مَجْنُونٌ وَازْد

The Story of the People of Nuh and the Lesson from it

Allah the Exalted said,

كَذَّبَتْ

(denied) `before your people, O Muhammad,'

قَوْمُ نُوحٍ فَكَذَّبُو
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