Al-Baqarah 2:64 ثم توليتم من بعد ذالك فلولا فضل الله عليكم ورحمته لكنتم من الخاسرين ٦٤
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ثُمَّ
تَوَلَّيۡتُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَۖ
فَلَوۡلَا
فَضۡلُ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَرَحۡمَتُهُۥ
لَكُنتُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡخَٰسِرِينَ
٦٤
Apesar disso, recusaste-lo depois e, se não fosse pela graça de Deus e pela Sua misericórdia para convosco, contar-vos-íeis entre os desventurados.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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