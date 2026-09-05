Al-Baqarah 2:63 واذ اخذنا ميثاقكم ورفعنا فوقكم الطور خذوا ما اتيناكم بقوة واذكروا ما فيه لعلكم تتقون ٦٣
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وَإِذۡ
أَخَذۡنَا
مِيثَٰقَكُمۡ
وَرَفَعۡنَا
فَوۡقَكُمُ
ٱلطُّورَ
خُذُواْ
مَآ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰكُم
بِقُوَّةٖ
وَٱذۡكُرُواْ
مَا
فِيهِ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
٦٣
E de quando exigimos o vosso compromisso e levantamos acima de vós o Monte, dizendo-vos: Apegai-vos com firmezaao que vos concedemos e observai-lhe o conteúdo, quiçá (Me) temais.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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Taking the Covenant from the Jews
Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the pledges, covenants and promises that He took from them to believe in Him…