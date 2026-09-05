Al-Baqarah 2:58 واذ قلنا ادخلوا هاذه القرية فكلوا منها حيث شيتم رغدا وادخلوا الباب سجدا وقولوا حطة نغفر لكم خطاياكم وسنزيد المحسنين ٥٨
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وَإِذۡ
قُلۡنَا
ٱدۡخُلُواْ
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلۡقَرۡيَةَ
فَكُلُواْ
مِنۡهَا
حَيۡثُ
شِئۡتُمۡ
رَغَدٗا
وَٱدۡخُلُواْ
ٱلۡبَابَ
سُجَّدٗا
وَقُولُواْ
حِطَّةٞ
نَّغۡفِرۡ
لَكُمۡ
خَطَٰيَٰكُمۡۚ
وَسَنَزِيدُ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٥٨
E quando vos dissemos: Entrai nessa cidade e comei com prodigalidade do que vos aprouver, mas entrai pela porta, prostrando-vos, e dizei: Remissão! Então, perdoaremos as vossas faltas e aumentaremos a recompensa dos benfeitores.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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