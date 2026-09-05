Al-Baqarah 2:57 وظللنا عليكم الغمام وانزلنا عليكم المن والسلوى كلوا من طيبات ما رزقناكم وما ظلمونا ولاكن كانوا انفسهم يظلمون ٥٧
Página 8 · Juz 1
وَظَلَّلۡنَا
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡغَمَامَ
وَأَنزَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡمَنَّ
وَٱلسَّلۡوَىٰۖ
كُلُواْ
مِن
طَيِّبَٰتِ
مَا
رَزَقۡنَٰكُمۡۚ
وَمَا
ظَلَمُونَا
وَلَٰكِن
كَانُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
يَظۡلِمُونَ
٥٧
E vos agraciamos, com as sombras das nuvens e vos enviamos o maná e as codornizes, dizendo-vos: Comei de todas ascoisas boas com que vos agraciamos! (Porém, o desagradeceram) e, com isso, não Nos prejudicaram, mas prejudicaram a simesmos.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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