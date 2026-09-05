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Al-Baqarah 2:53 واذ اتينا موسى الكتاب والفرقان لعلكم تهتدون ٥٣

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وَإِذۡ
ءَاتَيۡنَا
مُوسَى
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
وَٱلۡفُرۡقَانَ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَهۡتَدُونَ
٥٣
E de quando concedemos a Moisés o Livro e o Discernimento, para que vos orientásseis!
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Leia Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Children of Israel worshipped the Calf

Allah then said, "Remember My favor on you when I forgave you for worshipping the calf." This happened after Musa went to the meeting place with his Lord at the end of that period which was forty days. These forty days were mentioned in Surat Al-A`raf, when

The Children of Israel worshipped the Calf

Allah then said, "Remember My favor on you when I forgave you for worshipping the calf." This happened after

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