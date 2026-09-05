Al-Baqarah 2:52 ثم عفونا عنكم من بعد ذالك لعلكم تشكرون ٥٢
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ثُمَّ
عَفَوۡنَا
عَنكُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَشۡكُرُونَ
٥٢
Então, indultamo-vos, depois disso, para que ficásseis agradecidos.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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