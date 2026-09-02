Al-Baqarah 2:41 وامنوا بما انزلت مصدقا لما معكم ولا تكونوا اول كافر به ولا تشتروا باياتي ثمنا قليلا واياي فاتقون ٤١
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وَءَامِنُواْ
بِمَآ
أَنزَلۡتُ
مُصَدِّقٗا
لِّمَا
مَعَكُمۡ
وَلَا
تَكُونُوٓاْ
أَوَّلَ
كَافِرِۭ
بِهِۦۖ
وَلَا
تَشۡتَرُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِي
ثَمَنٗا
قَلِيلٗا
وَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱتَّقُونِ
٤١
E crede no que revelei, e que corrobora a revelação que vós tendes; não sejais os primeiros a negá-lo, nem negocieis asMinhas leis a vil preço, e temei a Mim, somente,
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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