Al-Baqarah 2:40 يا بني اسراييل اذكروا نعمتي التي انعمت عليكم واوفوا بعهدي اوف بعهدكم واياي فارهبون ٤٠
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يَٰبَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَتِيَ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَنۡعَمۡتُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَأَوۡفُواْ
بِعَهۡدِيٓ
أُوفِ
بِعَهۡدِكُمۡ
وَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱرۡهَبُونِ
٤٠
Ó israelitas, recordai-vos das Minhas mercês, com as quais vos agraciei. Cumpri o vosso compromisso, que cumprirei oMeu compromisso, e temei somente a Mim.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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