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Al-Baqarah 2:40 يا بني اسراييل اذكروا نعمتي التي انعمت عليكم واوفوا بعهدي اوف بعهدكم واياي فارهبون ٤٠

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يَٰبَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَتِيَ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَنۡعَمۡتُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَأَوۡفُواْ
بِعَهۡدِيٓ
أُوفِ
بِعَهۡدِكُمۡ
وَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱرۡهَبُونِ
٤٠
Ó israelitas, recordai-vos das Minhas mercês, com as quais vos agraciei. Cumpri o vosso compromisso, que cumprirei oMeu compromisso, e temei somente a Mim.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Encouraging the Children of Israel to embrace Islam

Allah commanded the Children of Israel to embrace Islam and to follow Muhammad ﷺ. He also reminded them with the example of their father Israel, Allah's Prophet Ya`qub, as if saying, "O children of the pious, righteous servant of Allah who obeyed Al

Encouraging the Children of Israel to embrace Islam

Allah commanded the Children of Israel to embrace Islam and to follow Muhammad ﷺ. He also reminded

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