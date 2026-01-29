Entrar
Ash-Shams
5
91:5
والسماء وما بناها ٥
وَٱلسَّمَآءِ وَمَا بَنَىٰهَا ٥
وَٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَمَا
بَنَىٰهَا
٥
Pelo firmamento e por Quem o construiu,
Al-Sa'di
Согласно одному толкованию, Аллах поклялся небом и самим собой. Согласно другому толкованию, Он поклялся тем, насколько совершенными и безукоризненными сотворены небеса.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
