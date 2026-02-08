Entrar
Ash-Shams
3
91:3
والنهار اذا جلاها ٣
وَٱلنَّهَارِ إِذَا جَلَّىٰهَا ٣
وَٱلنَّهَارِ
إِذَا
جَلَّىٰهَا
٣
Pelo dia, que o revela,
Na kwa mchana unapoliondoa giza na kulifunua.
