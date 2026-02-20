Entrar
Al-Qalam
28
68:28
قال اوسطهم الم اقل لكم لولا تسبحون ٢٨
قَالَ أَوْسَطُهُمْ أَلَمْ أَقُل لَّكُمْ لَوْلَا تُسَبِّحُونَ ٢٨
قَالَ
أَوۡسَطُهُمۡ
أَلَمۡ
أَقُل
لَّكُمۡ
لَوۡلَا
تُسَبِّحُونَ
٢٨
E o mais sensato deles disse: Não vos havia dito? Por que não glorificastes (Deus)?
العربية
Tafseer Jalalayn
﴿قَالَ أَوۡسَطُهُمۡ﴾ خَيْرهمْ ﴿أَلَمۡ أَقُل لَّكُمۡ لَوۡلَا﴾ هَلَّا ﴿تُسَبِّحُونَ ٢٨﴾ اللَّه تَائِبِينَ
