Al-Qalam
27
68:27
بل نحن محرومون ٢٧
بَلْ نَحْنُ مَحْرُومُونَ ٢٧
بَلۡ
نَحۡنُ
مَحۡرُومُونَ
٢٧
Em verdade, estamos privados de tudo!
Rebar Kurdish Tafsir
[
بَلْ نَحْنُ مَحْرُومُونَ (٢٧)
] دواتر دڵنیابوون كه ئهمه باخهكهی خۆیانهو رێیان ههڵه نهكردووه بهڵام خوای گهوره بێ بهشی كردوون له بهرههمهكهی لهبهر نیهت خراپی خۆیان.
