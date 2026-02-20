Entrar
Al-Qalam
26
68:26
فلما راوها قالوا انا لضالون ٢٦
فَلَمَّا رَأَوْهَا قَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّا لَضَآلُّونَ ٢٦
فَلَمَّا
رَأَوۡهَا
قَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّا
لَضَآلُّونَ
٢٦
Mas, quando o viram daquele jeito, disseram: Em verdade, estamos perdidos!
