Frequently the reason for a people’s deviation from the right path of God is that they have been impressed by the thoughts of communities which have gone astray and seek to emulate them; while accepting the religion of God, they interpret it in such a way that it appears to be in consonance with current thinking. Thus, in the name of God’s religion, they adopt an ungodly religion. The Christians adapted their religion to the ideas of polytheistic communities and described it as God’s favoured religion. Sometimes this happens, when religion is cast in the mould of national aspirations. An example of this second type of deviation is presented by the Jews. They interpreted God’s religion in such a way that it should legitimize their worldliness. For Muslims there is no scope for inserting such interpretations in the text of God’s Book. But outside the text, they are free to follow the example of previous communities. Faith makes a man sensitive about transgression and evil. When he sees anyone committing transgression or indulging in evil, he becomes perturbed and immediately wants to prevent him from behaving in this way. He relates to evil people in terms of separation and not of friendship. But when his faith weakens, he remains sensitive only about his own self. Now, only that which adversely affects his own self-interest appears to him to be evil. He remains neutral about the evils which are directed towards others.