Você está lendo um tafsir para o grupo de versos 55:76 a 55:77

مُتَّكِئِينَ عَلَىٰ رَ‌فْرَ‌فٍ خُضْرٍ‌ وَعَبْقَرِ‌يٍّ حِسَانٍ (...reclining on green cushions and marvelously beautiful mattresses....55:76) Qamus explains that the word رَ‌فْرَ‌ف rafraf means 'silk fabric greenish in colour' which is used in making carpets, pillows, cushions and other items of decoration. It is mentioned in the Arabic lexicon Sihah that they are embellished with arboreal and floral patterns, which, in Urdu, is called مُشَجَّر mushajjar. The noun عَبْقَرِ‌يٍّ 'abqariyy refers to 'every fine, beautiful fabric or material' and the adjective hisan [ beautiful ] qualifies it.