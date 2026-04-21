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Al-Ahqaf
33
46:33
اولم يروا ان الله الذي خلق السماوات والارض ولم يعي بخلقهن بقادر على ان يحيي الموتى بلى انه على كل شيء قدير ٣٣
أَوَلَمْ يَرَوْا۟ أَنَّ ٱللَّهَ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضَ وَلَمْ يَعْىَ بِخَلْقِهِنَّ بِقَـٰدِرٍ عَلَىٰٓ أَن يُحْـِۧىَ ٱلْمَوْتَىٰ ۚ بَلَىٰٓ إِنَّهُۥ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ قَدِيرٌۭ ٣٣
أَوَلَمۡ
يَرَوۡاْ
أَنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَلَمۡ
يَعۡيَ
بِخَلۡقِهِنَّ
بِقَٰدِرٍ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَن
يُحۡـِۧيَ
ٱلۡمَوۡتَىٰۚ
بَلَىٰٓۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٞ
٣٣
Não reparam, acaso, em que Deus, que criou os céus e a terra sem Se esforçar, é capaz de ressuscitar os mortos? Sim! Porque é Onipotente.
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العربية
Tafsir Muyassar
أغَفَلوا ولم يعلموا أنَّ الله الذي خلق السموات والأرض على غير مثال سبق، ولم يعجز عن خلقهن، قادر على إحياء الموتى الذين خلقهم أوّلا؟ بلى، ذلك أمر يسير على الله تعالى الذي لا يعجزه شيء، إنه على كل شيء قدير.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
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